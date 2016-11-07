BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian fighters are clashing with Islamic State militants north of Raqqa in Syria, a day after announcing the start of a campaign to liberate the city from the extremist group.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says fighting was underway on Monday north of Raqqa between IS and members of a coalition of Kurdish and Arab fighters known as the Syria Democratic Forces.
SDF says its fighters destroyed a vehicle rigged with explosives in a farm north of Raqqa, de IS de facto capital.
The IS-linked Aamaq news agency says IS militants hit an SDF armored vehicle north of Raqqa with a missile, killing everyone inside.
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' College Football Playoff chances: 'Where's the love?'
- Win over Cal means Apple Cup officially looms large for Huskies | Larry Stone
- Washington declaws California Bears in 66-27 victory WATCH
The United States, France and Britain have said they would provide air support for the Kurdish forces’ offensive on Raqqa.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.