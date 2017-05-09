BEIRUT (AP) — A top Syrian Kurdish official says the U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters with heavier weapons will help legitimize the force, which is denounced as a terrorist organization by Turkey.
The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will arm the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces “as necessary” to recapture the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa. NATO ally Turkey strongly objects to the alliance because it sees the Kurds as an extension of the insurgency raging in its southeast.
Ilham Ahmed, a top official in the Syrian Democratic Forces’ political office, tells The Associated Press Wednesday the decision means the SDF is the force designated to recapture Raqqa.
She said the decision is likely to be met with “aggression” from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is to visit Washington next week.
Most Read Stories
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Seattle police officer charged in large coast-to-coast pot-smuggling operation
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- Another challenger emerges as rumors persist that Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will leave race
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.