BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian government has opened a corridor for rebels and civilians who want to leave the besieged eastern neighborhoods of the city of Aleppo.
Residents in the besieged area have said many won’t go since there are no guarantees that evacuees won’t be arrested by government forces.
The pan-Arab Al-Mayadeen TV aired live footage on Friday from the Castello Road in Aleppo. It shows bulldozers have opened the road and buses and ambulances are parked on the roadside to take evacuees.
The pause in Aleppo fighting was announced by Russia to allow for the evacuation of civilians and fighters, as well as the wounded. Rebels have rejected the offer, saying it isn’t serious.
Before the pause, Aleppo’s besieged districts were subjected to relentless Syrian and Russian airstrikes for weeks.
