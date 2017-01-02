BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s state news agency says al-Qaida militants have knocked out electricity towers near the capital, causing power cuts in a southern province.
SANA said Monday that fighters from the Fatah al-Sham Front bombed three towers southwest of Damascus, causing electricity cuts in the Quneitra region.
The report came as a cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey held for the fourth day amid sporadic violations. Fighting has raged in the water-rich Barada Valley northwest of Damascus over the past two weeks.
The Fatah al-Sham Front and the Islamic State group are not included in the truce.
