The boy, Omran Daqneesh, came to symbolize the plight of civilians besieged by government forces in eastern Aleppo when his family’s home was bombed in August and local activists shared photos and video of the frightened Omran on social media.

A Syrian boy who captured the world’s attention last year when images of his blood- and dust-covered face spread across the internet has re-emerged this week — in interviews on news outlets with ties to the Syrian government.

The boy, Omran Daqneesh, came to symbolize the plight of civilians besieged by government forces in eastern Aleppo when his family’s home was bombed in August and local activists shared photos and video of the frightened Omran on social media.

Now, he and his family have appeared in a series of televised interviews on news channels supportive of President Bashar Assad, apparently part of a calculated public-relations campaign by the Syrian government.

These are the first images of Omran — his cheeks pudgier, his face cleaner — that have been broadcast since he was rescued by volunteer emergency workers. At the time, his family had refused to speak to the news media.

The latest interviews appear on outlets that favor the Syrian government: Russian-, Iranian- and Lebanese-run state television, and on Syrian channels that have backed Assad in his six-year war against opposition forces.

In an interview with the Russian outlet Ruptly, Omran turns to the camera and tells the interviewer hesitantly, “I am Omran Daqneesh. I am 4 years old.”

Omran’s father, Mohamad Kheir Daqneesh, said in an interview on Iranian state TV that he feared for his son’s safety after the first images spread across the internet.

“I changed Omran’s name so no one will know him, and I changed his haircut, so no one will film him or recognize him,” Daqneesh told Hosein Mortada, a journalist with Iran’s Al-Alam News.

In the clip, Omran’s once shaggy hair is cropped.

Speaking to a pro-government news outlet in Aleppo, Daqneesh recounted the night of the attack, which left one of his sons, 10-year-old Ali, dead.

Daqneesh did not say who was behind the attack, but he said he did not hear planes overhead before his house was shaken. This contradicts accounts from emergency medical workers and local journalists who, at the time, reported Syrian government or Russian airstrikes.

Volunteer emergency responders, known as the White Helmets, arrived shortly after the home was hit and helped evacuate the family, Daqneesh said.

“They took Omran, got him to the ambulance, where they filmed him,” Daqneesh said. “It was against my will. I was still upstairs in the house.”

Daqneesh said he was pressured by opposition activists after Omran was released from the hospital to “talk against the Syrian regime and the state,” adding that he had been offered money to do so, which he refused.

Supporters of the government and opposition activists have been quick to accuse each other of using Omran to further their own agenda.

Last year, after the images of Omran galvanized international attention around the plight of besieged civilians in Aleppo, Assad told Swiss television he thought the whole incident was a hoax — “part of the publicity of those White Helmets.”

“This is a forged picture, not a real one,” Assad said at the time.