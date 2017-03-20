BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state TV says government forces have regained control of parts of Damascus that were attacked and captured by rebels and militants the previous day.
The sudden rebel seizure overnight, through underground tunnels, was the insurgents’ most serious infiltration in years into the Syrian capital. Syria’s al-Qaida affiliate and the independent Failaq al-Rahman faction also participated in the attack.
The TV on Monday quoted an unnamed military official as saying the army “regained control of all the points that terrorists” had infiltrated on Sunday. It also quotes Russia’s ambassador to Damascus as saying one of the embassy’s buildings was hit with a shell during the clashes.
Sunday’s raids reflected a temporary and rare advance by rebels after months of steady losses at the hands of government forces across the country.
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Washington hires Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins for men's basketball job
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Canadians’ satirical border ‘solution’ designed to drive Trump up wall VIEW
- Seattle area spends most per capita to build transit and here’s why
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.