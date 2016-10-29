BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists are reporting airstrikes and fighting on the edge of the contested northern city of Aleppo.

Saturday’s fighting comes a day after Syrian rebels launched a broad offensive aiming to break a weeks-long government siege on the eastern rebel-held neighborhoods of Syria’s largest city.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said warplanes are pounding areas that insurgents captured the day before, mostly on Aleppo’s western and southern edges.

The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective, reported airstrikes and artillery shelling of areas near Aleppo.

Syrian state media said rebels shelled government-held western neighborhoods of Aleppo on Saturday morning wounding at least six people, including a young girl.

Rebel shelling of Aleppo on Friday killed 15 and wounded more than 100.