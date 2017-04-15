As President Bashar Assad has consolidated his control of Syria’s major cities, some countries that have long opposed him have signaled a new willingness to accept his rule; as bad as Assad may be, some argue, Syria could be worse without him.

ISTANBUL — The evidence is staggering.

Three tons of captured Syrian government documents, providing a chilling and extensive catalog of the state’s war crimes, are held by a single organization in Europe. A Syrian police photographer fled with pictures of more than 6,000 dead at the hands of the state, many of them tortured. The smartphone alone has broken war’s barriers: Records of crimes are now so graphic, so immediate, so overwhelming.

Yet six years since the war began, this mountain of documentation — more perhaps than in any conflict before it — has brought little justice. The people behind the violence remain free, and there is no clear path to bring the bulk of the evidence before any court, anywhere.

More than 400,000 people have been killed in the Syrian war. Half the country’s population has been displaced. Syrian human-rights groups list more than 100,000 people as missing, either detained or killed. Tens of thousands languish in government custody, where torture, deprivation, filth and overcrowding are so severe that a United Nations commission said they amounted to “extermination,” a crime against humanity.

But there is only one war-crimes case pending against Syrian officials: filed in Spain, over a man who died in government custody.

No cases have gone to the International Criminal Court. Syria never joined it, so the court’s chief prosecutor cannot start an investigation on her own. The U.N. Security Council could refer a case to the court, but Russia has repeatedly used its veto power to shield Syria from international condemnation. Even if the council were to take action, President Bashar Assad and his top officials are battened down in Damascus, making their arrests difficult, to say the least.

This month, the outside world was jolted by a chemical attack that killed more than 80 people. The U.S. government attributed the attack to Assad’s forces, based on flight data and other information. In response, President Donald Trump let loose 59 Tomahawk missiles and called Assad an “animal.”

As Assad has consolidated his control of Syria’s major cities, some countries that have long opposed him have signaled a new willingness to accept his rule as the fastest way to end the war, encourage refugees to go home and accelerate the fight against the jihadis. As bad as Assad may be, some argue, Syria would be worse without him.

Assad’s opponents counter that keeping a head of state with so much blood on his hands perpetuates the war.

The chemical attack was just his most recent atrocity, following years of torture, enforced disappearances, siege warfare and indiscriminate bombing of civilian neighborhoods and hospitals. The violence will continue as long as Assad and his security apparatus remain, his enemies say.

“This is not some abstract human-rights issue,” said Laila Alodaat, a Syrian human-rights lawyer at the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom. “This lies at the core of this conflict and of any possible solution or reconciliation. Hundreds of thousands of victims and their families need justice, remedy and assurance that the future will be free from such violations.”

Atrocities by all

Syria’s war has seen atrocities by all sides. Rebels have shelled civilian neighborhoods, and the jihadis of al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have deployed suicide bombers, tortured enemies and executed prisoners, often on video.

But the largest number of violations by far has been by the Syrian government and its allies, investigators say, because they wield the apparatus of the state, including a formal military with an air force, extensive security services and networks of prisons.

The Syrian government portrays the conflict as an international conspiracy to destroy the country and equates all opposition with foreign-backed terrorism. It denies that its forces have used chemical weapons or committed atrocities.

In an interview last year, Assad said in response to a question that all prisoners are dealt with according to the law and dismissed the accounts of thousands of families that say their loved ones have disappeared without a trace.

“These are allegations,” Assad said. “What are the facts?”

The Syrian uprising began with detention and torture in March 2011: A dozen boys were held after one of their friends wrote on a wall, “It’s your turn, Doctor,” suggesting that Assad, a former ophthalmologist, would be the next Arab leader to fall. They were arrested, beaten, tortured and forced to sign confessions, one said.

As demonstrations spread, so did arrests. Syria already had a well-documented network of prisons where torture and forced confessions were common. But it expanded to what a U.N. Commission of Inquiry and human-rights groups have described as an industrial scale, holding tens of thousands at any one time. Thousands have been executed in just one facility, Saydnaya prison, Amnesty International found.

The U.N. commission, in a report last year, quoted a defector from an intelligence agency as saying officers had orders to arrest male demonstrators between the ages of 16 and 40; another defector described his training in techniques that detainees have described, such as beatings with cables, hanging by the wrists and electrocution.

Dozens of people over the years have described in detail their arrests and detentions and the disappearances of their relatives into the maw of the security system, from early 2011 to this month.

Many who have suffered lost hope of redress long ago.

A Syrian man who endured four stints of detention and torture for taking humanitarian aid to wounded protesters and rebels recounted his experiences, but then expressed despair that anything would come of it.

“Countries don’t need this evidence; they already know what’s happening,” said the man, Abu Ali al-Hamwi, using his nom de guerre because his mother is in government-controlled Syria.

“We are just pawns on a chessboard. I have women friends who were detained, raped, got pregnant, were tortured with acid.”

He shrugged.

“There is no justice,” he said. “And because there is no justice, there is no hope.”

Evidence is waiting

As the war has dragged on, groups of activists, lawyers and others in Syria and beyond are documenting atrocities in hopes of one day bringing perpetrators to account.

Some film the aftermath of attacks and compile lists of the dead. Others are experienced war-crimes prosecutors who have begun building cases against Assad and other government officials.

The most systematic effort is by the Commission for International Justice and Accountability, a nonprofit group that has spent years taking captured government documents out of Syria.

The group, funded by Western governments, has more than 750,000 Syrian government documents that contain hundreds of thousands of names, including those of top players in Syria’s security apparatus, according to William H. Wiley, the group’s executive director.

The group has prepared eight detailed case briefs against ranking Syrian security and intelligence officials, Wiley said. Seven directly implicate Assad.

“Obviously, President Assad figures prominently in certain of the case files,” Wiley said via Skype from his office in a European city that his organization keeps secret for fear of being targeted by the Syrian government. “Pretty much the entire military and intelligence security infrastructure of the regime is now featured in one or more of the prosecution briefs.”

Strengthening these efforts are more than 50,000 images smuggled out of Syria in 2013 by a police photographer code-named Caesar that show the dead and tortured bodies of thousands of detainees inside government security branches.

The photos have been verified by the FBI and determined to contain images of 6,700 individuals, according to Stephen J. Rapp, who served as ambassador-at-large for war crimes during the Obama administration.

More than 700 of the people in the photos have been identified, opening other avenues for potential prosecution.

But even those working for war-crimes prosecutions face substantial barriers during a conflict.

The road to the International Criminal Court appears blocked, and European courts have trouble getting access to the accused.

Kevin Jon Heller, a law professor at SOAS (School of Oriental and African Studies) at the University of London, said the evidence collected for Syria could be nearly as strong as that used in the Nuremberg trials after World War II.

“The problem as I see it is not so much what mechanism one can use to bring accountability, but how you actually get your hands on the people you want to prosecute,” he said.