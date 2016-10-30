DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian State TV says four people, including three children, have been killed and several others wounded in insurgent shelling of government-controlled western districts of Aleppo city.
The Sunday shelling comes on the third day of a rebel offensive that aims to breach a government siege on Aleppo’s rebel-held eastern districts. A tight siege has been in place since July.
The fighting in western Aleppo focused on the district of Al-Assad, captured by rebels a day earlier, and another one further north.
The state TV report says the civilians were killed in four districts of western Aleppo.
Most Read Stories
- Look honestly at why your boyfriend hasn’t told his parents about you | Dear Carolyn
- Dante Pettis’ punt return, late defensive stand give Huskies a 31-24 win over Utah
- Live updates: Washington at Utah | No. 4 Huskies face big test against No. 17 Utes
- UW's Chris Petersen on Huskies' 31-24 victory at Utah: 'This to me is the real football — real Pac-12 football' WATCH
- Ballot catch-up: Your guide to the candidates and issues
A Syrian military official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, says the government is reinforcing its positions in and around the city to repel rebel advances.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.