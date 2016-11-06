BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian forces have announced the start of a campaign to retake the Islamic State’s de facto capital of Raqqa from the extremist group.
The announcement by the Syria Democratic Forces was made Sunday at a press conference in Ein Issa, north of Raqqa.
It comes more than two weeks after U.S.-backed Iraqi forces began a campaign to clear IS militants from their stronghold in Mosul, Iraq.
The SDF is dominated by the main Syrian Kurdish fighting force known as the People’s Protection Units, or YPG.
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- Ex-Vanderbilt football player gets 17 years for campus rape
- If Trump loses: We'll be at the White House — 'in arms'
The United States considers the Syrian Kurdish fighters as the most effective force against the IS, but Turkey views them as a terror organization and has said it will not accept a role for the Kurds in the liberation of Raqqa.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.