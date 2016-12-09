PARIS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and leading diplomats are trying to find solutions for Syria’s desperate opposition, as Syrian government forces squeeze rebels out of Aleppo after a devastating blitz.
With tens of thousands of civilians fleeing, Kerry said he is working to ensure their safety and to save Aleppo “from being absolutely, completely destroyed.”
Kerry is meeting in Paris on Saturday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, European and Arab diplomats and members of Syria’s opposition.
Meanwhile, U.S. and Russian military experts and diplomats are meeting in Geneva on Saturday to work out details of the rebels’ exit from eastern Aleppo.
Backed by Russia and other allies, Syrian forces have taken control of nearly all of the rebel enclave in eastern Aleppo.
