BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s military has announced it is forming a new commando force, calling on volunteers interested in “achieving the final victory against terrorism” to apply.
The announcement Tuesday named the new anti-terrorism force the Fifth Corps.
This comes a year after the Syrian armed forces announced the formation of the Fourth Corps, also an anti-terrorism force, soon after Russia began its military operations alongside the Syrian government.
The army declaration read on State TV also comes as the pace of government warnings to the residents of the besieged rebel-held part of eastern Aleppo city rises. State TV on Tuesday aired announcements urging armed opposition groups to allow civilians to exit the besieged enclave through government-designated corridors. Another warning urged residents to cooperate with government forces.
