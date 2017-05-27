BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian government-controlled media and a war monitor say Syrian troops and allied militia have pushed back Islamic State group militants and rebel fighters in a wide offensive in the country’s southern desert.
The government advances reported Saturday widen its control south of Palmyra in Homs province, where IS had a presence, and secure the highway linking the ancient city to the capital Damascus.
The Syrian Central Military media says the new advances have also successfully isolated rebel fighters in the desert area east of Damascus, denying them advances toward the strategic Homs desert area.
Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the government and allied troops have also advanced in areas controlled by U.S-backed Syrian opposition fighters in the desert near the border with Jordan, where tension has been brewing.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Zestimates are off by $40,000; now hundreds of data crunchers vie to improve Zillow’s model
- 2 men shot at Seattle’s Gas Works Park; suspect sought
- Off-lease used cars are flooding market, pushing prices down
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.