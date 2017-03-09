BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian activist group says airstrikes targeting a village held by the Islamic State group in northern Syria have killed 14 people, including six children.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says U.S.-led coalition aircraft were believed to have struck the village of Matab before dawn on Thursday. Another activist group, Raqqa is Being Silently Slaughtered, gave a higher toll, saying 18 civilians were killed.

The coalition hasn’t confirmed the strikes and there was no immediate indication which nation’s aircraft were involved.

Matab is about 56 kilometers, or 35 miles, west of the Islamic State group’s self-declared capital of Raqqa.

U.S. officials said Wednesday that a couple hundred Marines have deployed into Syria with heavy artillery guns, as part of preparations for the fight to oust IS from Raqqa.