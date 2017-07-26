SYDNEY (AP) — Police in Australia say they fatally shot a man in Sydney’s main train station suspected of attempting to rob a florist. Witnesses said the man was armed with a pair of scissors.
Police said officers were called to the florist’s shop in Central station on Wednesday evening following reports of a robbery. They said the suspect confronted the officers and was killed after a brief standoff.
Witnesses said the man was armed with scissors and had injured the elderly florist. The identity of the suspect was not immediately known.
Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton said police will conduct an internal investigation of the shooting.
Police said they did not believe the incident was terrorism-related.