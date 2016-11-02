Share story

The Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss officials say police are conducting a raid in a mosque in the northern city of Winterthur.

Officials say that the police operation at An Nur mosque was continuing Wednesday morning, and that a regional prosecutor based in nearby Zurich would make a statement shortly.

Swiss daily Tages Anzeiger reported that investigators were focusing on the mosque’s new preacher, who is from Somalia.

The newspaper wrote that in the past, a number of young men who were regulars at the mosque later left to join the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

In the wake of extremist attacks in Europe in recent years, Swiss authorities have been stepping up controls and surveillance of suspected militants who could cause violence.

The Associated Press