ZURICH (AP) — Swiss police official says investigators have suspended a hunt for the suspected gunman behind an attack on a mosque frequented by Somali migrants after the discovery of a body in the vicinity.

Zurich cantonal (state) police said Tuesday on Twitter that “we are working on the assumption that the dead person who was found is the culprit in the shooting at the Islamic Center in Zurich.”

Three people were injured in the shooting Monday.

Police were expected to hold a news conference later Tuesday.