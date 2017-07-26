HELSINKI (AP) — Sweden’s right-wing opposition parties say they are planning a motion of no confidence in three government ministers over a security leak which could result in major changes in the minority government.
They announced the move Wednesday, following last week’s reports of a 2015 leak that allowed IT workers abroad to access confidential information in Swedish government and police databases when the Transport Agency outsourced some of its services to IBM in the Czech Republic.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who described the leak a disaster, said he first heard about it in January, some 18 months after it occurred.
It was not immediately clear when the four parties will table the motion.
Most Read Stories
- Foreign buyers drop off as Seattle housing market hits hottest tempo since 2006 bubble
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- ‘A painful and frustrating experience’: Horizon Air scheduling havoc will continue into the fall
- Seattle police after organizer cancels popular Magnuson Park movie nights: ‘The park is safe’
- Dining on roadkill: Washington residents gather 1,600 deer, elk in law's first year VIEW
The Social Democrats and the Greens form the ruling minority coalition.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.