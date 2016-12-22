COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Swedish man is claiming to be the first person in the world to have reached the South Pole in a wheelchair.
Aron Anderson said he accomplished the feat on Wednesday after a 21-day journey in a wheelchair on skis.
He told Swedish public radio Thursday that temperatures averaged -30 degrees Celsius (-22 Fahrenheit) during his 640- kilometer (400-miles) trek.
Speaking from the South Pole, Anderson said “the glide on the snow here is really hard” and that he now wanted “some real food, I’m kind of tired of this freeze-dried food.”
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
He said the expedition had raised five million kronor ($538,000) to fight cancer among children in Sweden. On his website, Anderson explained he got cancer in the lower back aged seven and been in a wheelchair ever since.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.