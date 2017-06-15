TRENTON, S.C. (AP) — Six correctional officers have been rescued after a disturbance at a South Carolina prison.

Corrections Department officials reported the disturbance early Thursday at the Trenton Correctional Institution in Edgefield County.

The agency said on its Twitter feed that the prison is secure.

Local news outlets reported that SWAT teams from Edgefield and Aiken counties were able to rescue the guards who had barricaded themselves after a fight when officers tried to take a cellphone from an inmate. Several fires were set but those had been extinguished.

There was no immediate word on any inmate injuries.

WRDW-TV ((http://bit.ly/2ryIIvw) reported the officers suffered some injuries but there was no immediate word on the severity.

The prison has about 600 inmates. Trenton is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Augusta, Georgia.