ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a SWAT team has been called to a New Mexico home after a man shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside Wednesday night.
The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2sSPRbB ) that the man fired off several rounds at officers who were responding to a domestic dispute, striking one.
An Albuquerque Police Department spokesman tells the newspaper that the wounded officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in good condition.
Police set up a perimeter and are trying to negotiate with the shooter, who is alone in the house.
Officer Daren DeAguero says the gunman’s identity was not immediately known.
DeAguero says no officer has fired any shots at this point.