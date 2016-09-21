YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after an SUV pushed through a crowd protesting racist graffiti left on an Eastern Michigan University building.
Washtenaw County sheriff’s spokesman Derrick Jackson tells The Associated Press Wednesday that the group included students marching Tuesday afternoon from the Ypsilanti campus to the president’s home.
Jackson says the SUV driver appeared to be making way slowly through the protesters, “then, at some point, took off.” A motorcycle was struck.
The SUV driver was questioned. No injuries were reported and no charges have been filed.
Jackson says some of the marchers have participated in past Black Lives Matter events.
The graffiti was found Tuesday and included the letters “KKK” and a racial epithet. School officials say another racial slur was found Wednesday in a stairwell. Both have been removed.
