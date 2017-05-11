ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a sports utility vehicle struck and killed a 73-year-old man who was pushing his mother in a wheelchair across a road in Florida.
The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that the driver, 58-year-old James Essad, swerved to try to avoid hitting Jose Matos Vargas about 5:30 Thursday morning in Orlando. Essad had a green light and the right of way.
The mother, whose name and age wasn’t available, wasn’t injured. The SUV didn’t hit the wheelchair.
Vargas was taken to a hospital, where he died.
