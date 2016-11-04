TOKYO (AP) — Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi says her government will not blame anyone for recent violence involving minority Rohingya Muslims until authorities have all the evidence.

Her comment Friday comes amid growing international concern over a surge in violence by security forces in Rakhine state since Oct. 9.

Suu Kyi acknowledged attacks on police outposts, where one policeman was killed, while some Muslims were also attacked.

She said the Rakhine situation is delicate and that Myanmar’s government has been “very careful not to blame anybody in particular unless we have complete evidence as to who has been responsible for what.”

Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s state counsellor and foreign minister, is in Japan on a five-day visit.