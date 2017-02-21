LINDEN, N.J. (AP) — A bomb squad has dismantled a suspicious package that led to the evacuation of two apartment buildings in New Jersey.

The package was found near a pay phone outside a convenience store Tuesday evening in Linden.

Police say officers immediately began clearing the area and shutting down streets. Two apartment buildings were evacuated in the process.

Linden Mayor Derek Armstead tells WNBC-TV in New York City that photos of the package showed objects that looked like dynamite tied together with tape, with a device attached.

Police say the Union County bomb squad used a robot to “disrupt” the package as a precaution.

Evacuated residents were later escorted back to their homes. No one was injured.

Authorities continue to investigate.