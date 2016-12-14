FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man accused of hitting a protester at a Donald Trump rally in North Carolina has received a 30-day suspended sentence and 12 months of unsupervised probation.
Local media outlets report 79-year-old John Franklin McGraw of Linden pleaded no contest on Wednesday to misdemeanor charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct. A judge also ordered McGraw to pay $180 in court costs and a $250 fine.
McGraw is accused of hitting Rakeem Jones as Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies were removing Jones from the Trump rally in Fayetteville on March 9. The assault was captured on video.
McGraw apologized for his actions, and Judge Tal Baggett told him to talk to Jones. The two men spoke, shook hands and hugged, and people in the courtroom applauded.
Most Read Stories
- Mount St. Helens shakes 120 times within a week as volcano recharges, scientists say
- Seattle must halt plan for more backyard cottages and mother-in-law apartments
- Do the Huskies have any shot at upsetting No. 1 Alabama? 'Definitely,' says USC coach Clay Helton
- McCleary fix? Inslee proposes billions in new taxes to pay teachers
- Boeing cutting output of 777 cash cow, dealing a blow to jobs and revenue
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.