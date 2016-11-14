TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer suspended after flying a Confederate flag from his pickup during a political rally has resigned.
Traverse City Manager Marty Colburn says Michael Peters turned in his resignation Monday evening.
Colburn says Peters apologized to the community and “for the stain he put on the city” and its police department. Colburn says he believes Peters’ apology was sincere.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2fss9PC) that Peters was suspended with pay after he was seen Friday driving the pickup with the flag near a group protesting the election of Republican Donald Trump as president. Peters also was seen drinking a beer in a restricted parking zone. He had previously parked the vehicle displaying the flag in the police department’s lot.
Colburn says Peters’ behavior remains under investigation.
The Associated Press was unable to find a telephone number for Peters.
Information from: Traverse City Record-Eagle, http://www.record-eagle.com
