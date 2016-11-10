RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 76-year-old suspect in a downtown Reno bank robbery didn’t get far before the FBI caught up with him.
Reno police say they found Tommy McAdoo eating lunch at a downtown casino Wednesday about two hours after he allegedly held up the Nevada State Bank across the street from the federal courthouse.
Detectives say McAdoo showed a weapon and demanded money before making off with an undetermined amount of cash.
FBI agents arrested him at the undisclosed casino. He was booked into the Washoe County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery.
