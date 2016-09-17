Share story

By
The Associated Press

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Suspected rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir early Sunday attacked a major army camp close to the highly militarized line of control dividing the disputed Himalayan region between India and Pakistan, authorities said.

A police officer says an unspecified number of militants sneaked into the army camp in Uri town before dawn and used guns and grenades to target the soldiers.

A military officer says soldiers returned fire and a gunbattle was ongoing.

Both the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to media, did not immediately specify any casualties.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Uri, a town west of Indian Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar, houses the Indian army’s brigade headquarters in the region along the de-facto border.

AIJAZ HUSSAIN