SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Suspected rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir early Sunday attacked a major army camp close to the highly militarized line of control dividing the disputed Himalayan region between India and Pakistan, authorities said.

A police officer says an unspecified number of militants sneaked into the army camp in Uri town before dawn and used guns and grenades to target the soldiers.

A military officer says soldiers returned fire and a gunbattle was ongoing.

Both the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to media, did not immediately specify any casualties.

Uri, a town west of Indian Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar, houses the Indian army’s brigade headquarters in the region along the de-facto border.