CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police are searching for a 44-year-old man after a DNA test linked him to the 1999 rape of a teenage girl.
Prince George’s County police identified the man as Richard Cedric Taylor in a news release Thursday.
The case involves a then-15-year-old girl who girl said she was talking with friends when a man she didn’t know offered her a ride home. She said she got into the car and the man took her to a vacant Capitol Heights apartment, where she was assaulted and raped.
The case went unsolved for years until a DNA hit in September linked Taylor to the crime.
Taylor is now wanted on charges of second-degree rape and first- and second-degree assault. His last known address was in Temple Hills.
