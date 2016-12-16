GRETNA, La. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage suspect driving a stolen car was shot by police after he struck an officer with the vehicle during a chase near New Orleans.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports (http://bit.ly/2hVMbQp ) both the 17-year-old suspect and the injured officer survived and were being treated for injuries.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said the chase began Thursday night after officers spotted a Kia Optima that was reported stolen. He says the driver led officers on a chase and fired gunshots at two police vehicles. The chase ended when the Kia drove into a yard in Gretna.

Sheriff’s spokesman John Fortunado said the teenager was shot in the stomach. Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson said one of his officers had an injured leg after being hit by the car.