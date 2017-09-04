KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a suspect involved in an attack on a lawmaker has killed one police officer and wounded another during a raid at his house and he was able to escape from his eastern Karachi neighborhood.

Police officer Rao Anwar Ahmed says the suspect was wounded in the Monday raid. He said Abdul Karim Siddiqi was the mastermind of an attack on an ethnic lawmaker on Saturday. The lawmaker escaped unhurt but a policeman and a child were killed. Police later chased and fatally shot one of the attackers.

Ahmed said that Siddiqi belongs to a militant group and planned to assassinate Khwaja Izharul Hasan to ignite violence in the city.

Hasan’s party the Muttahida Qaumi Movement has a history of violent reaction over killing of its people.