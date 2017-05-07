BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man accused of causing a crash that left five teenagers dead is seeking permission to contact the mother of his child.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2qQsjCN ) 36-year-old Steven Bourgoin, of Williston, is expected to appear in court for a hearing on the matter on Monday.

Bourgoin is accused of driving his car the wrong way on Interstate 89 and causing multiple crashes on Oct. 8. He has pleaded not guilty to five counts of second-degree murder and other charges.

He’s asking the court to allow contact with the mother of his child so that she and the child can visit him in prison. Prosecutors oppose the request because she’s a potential witness in the fatal crash case.