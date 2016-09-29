CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The suspect in a deadly weekend shooting at a party near the University of Illinois campus has turned himself in at the county jail.

Champaign police say in a statement that 18-year-old Robbie M. Patton is in custody. He is expected to be charged with first-degree murder in the Sunday death of 22-year-old George Korchev on Green Street, an area near campus known for bars and restaurants. Three other people were injured.

Police say the shooting followed a disagreement at an apartment party. One woman spilled a drink on another, leading to several altercations. The shooting happened a short time later.

None of the four victims were involved in the fight. Korchev, from the Chicago suburb of Mundelein, had completed nursing school, though not at the University of Illinois.