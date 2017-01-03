Share story

By
The Associated Press

A police affidavit says the suspect in the killing of a Pennsylvania state trooper sent a text afterward to his son’s mother, apologizing and acknowledging he had shot the officer twice in the head.

The arrest warrant made public Tuesday said 32-year-old Jason Robison was being investigated for violating a protective order when he told Trooper Landon Weaver he didn’t want to go back to jail.

The document says Robison’s mother saw him pull a gun from his pants and heard a shot before seeing Weaver fall face-down in the family’s home in Hesston on Friday.

The text from Robison says he “killed the cop.”

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Police say Robison was tracked to an unoccupied mobile home nearby and was fatally shot by police Saturday after he refused orders and made threats.

MARK SCOLFORO