A police affidavit says the suspect in the killing of a Pennsylvania state trooper sent a text afterward to his son’s mother, apologizing and acknowledging he had shot the officer twice in the head.
The arrest warrant made public Tuesday said 32-year-old Jason Robison was being investigated for violating a protective order when he told Trooper Landon Weaver he didn’t want to go back to jail.
The document says Robison’s mother saw him pull a gun from his pants and heard a shot before seeing Weaver fall face-down in the family’s home in Hesston on Friday.
The text from Robison says he “killed the cop.”
Most Read Stories
- 2 firetrucks collide, sending 8 firefighters to hospital, damaging Seattle storefront VIEW
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Green Lake
- Snatching health from millions | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- What the national media are saying about Russell Wilson and 'struggling' Seahawks heading into NFL playoffs
- Huskies expected to be hit hard by early departures for NFL draft
Police say Robison was tracked to an unoccupied mobile home nearby and was fatally shot by police Saturday after he refused orders and made threats.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.