CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A white man accused of fatally shooting a black teenager in West Virginia now faces federal gun charges.

Media outlets report that William Pulliam was indicted Tuesday on charges of lying on federal forms to purchase the gun police say he used to shoot 15-year-old James Harvey Means last November.

Prosecutors say Pulliam wasn’t legally allowed to possess a firearm because of a previous domestic violence conviction. He’s also been charged with unlawful transportation of firearms.

Pulliam said in a jailhouse interview that he fired in self-defense after he and the teen bumped into each other outside a Charleston store and twice exchanged words.

A detective testified that Means had a BB gun in his waistband, though video footage showed nothing in his hands when he was shot.