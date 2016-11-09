SHOW LOW, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities were in a standoff with a barricaded suspect in eastern Arizona after a police officer was fatally shot outside a fast-food restaurant.

There was no immediate word on a motive or how the shooting occurred in the town of in Show Low, but the 36-year-old suspect was reportedly was holed up in a cabin in the neighboring Pinetop-Lakeside area.

Police identified the suspect as Daniel Erickson of Huachuca City, a convicted felon who has served two prison sentences in Arizona — a four-year term for a drug conviction in 2009 and five months for an endangerment conviction in 2007.

Highway 260 was closed in the area of the standoff, which is about 10 miles south of Show Low.

Officer Darrin Reed was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the 1:30 p.m. shooting and later died from his injuries, police said.

The police department didn’t immediately release Reed’s age or number of years on the force or a list of his survivors.

Police said Erickson was seen leaving a Show Low hotel near the scene of the shooting in a vehicle and was dressed in a black leather trench coat and reportedly armed with a silver handgun.

The car Erickson drove from the scene was found abandoned Tuesday evening and he was believed to be driving another vehicle with an Arizona license plate, according to authorities.