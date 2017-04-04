UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A man charged in a shooting outside a Maryland police station that led to an officer’s death has been found competent to stand trial.
Twenty-three-year-old Michael Ford was found to be mentally fit during a hearing Tuesday.
Police have said Ford’s brothers Malik and Elijah drove him to a Prince George’s County Police Department station and he began firing at the building and vehicles. Officers returned fire.
Police said Ford’s brothers helped him before and during the March 2016 shootout. All three are facing charges.
Michael Ford’s defense attorney says his client was trying to have officers kill him.
Killed in the shooting was 28-year-old plainclothes officer Jacai Colson. Authorities said Colson was shot by officer who did not realize he was firing at another officer and viewed him as an armed threat.
