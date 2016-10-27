CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who authorities say has agreed to spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally shooting a teenager at an Ohio sandwich shop is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday in Cleveland.

Daveion Perry pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aggravated murder and 14 other counts for killing 15-year-old Sunny Ravi Patel on Oct. 14 during a robbery at his family’s Mr. Hero store in Cleveland Heights. The 20-year-old Perry was arrested two days later after an attempted robbery.

A defense attorney has said that Perry admitted to killing Sunny during their first meeting at the Cleveland Heights jail and agreed to a plea deal of life in prison with no chance for parole to avoid a potential death sentence.

Prosecutors say Perry provided a full confession.