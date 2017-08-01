ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man charged in the death of an 11-year-old girl in a remote part of the largest American Indian reservation is headed to federal court.
Tom Begaye is scheduled Tuesday to attend a change-of-plea hearing in federal court. But it is not known if his lawyers and federal prosecutors have struck a deal. Begaye previously pleaded not guilty to murder, sexual abuse and other charges.
Begaye is accused of luring Ashlynne Mike into his van in May 2016. Mike was reported missing, but an Amber Alert didn’t go out until the next day.
She was later found in an area near the Arizona-New Mexico border.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle could see near triple-digit temps this week — and it's not expected to cool down much at night
- Families of victims of Marysville-Pilchuck High School shooting settle lawsuit for $18 million
- Kelly shows his clout: Scaramucci out as WH chief moves in VIEW
- Small plane makes emergency landing offshore near West Seattle; no one hurt
- While Boeing touts profits, workforce shrinks | Op-Ed
Her death prompted federal legislation that would expand the Amber Alert system to tribal communities.