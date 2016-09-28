ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — A man linked to the slayings of at least four women in Ohio is described by those who know him as a charmer with a dark side.

Shawn Grate has been charged in two of the killings and the abduction of a third woman rescued by police from a vacant home two weeks ago.

Authorities say the 40-year-old also has confessed to killing two other women, one earlier this year and one around 2005.

Grate is due to be arraigned Thursday in the killings of the two women in Ashland. That’s about 60 miles southwest of Cleveland.

He has pleaded not guilty in the case. Messages seeking comment have been left with his attorneys.

Investigators say they’re now looking into whether there could be more victims from his past.