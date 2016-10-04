TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — One of the suspects in the 2014 killing of a Florida State University law professor has taken a plea deal.
The Tallahassee Democrat (http://on.tdo.com/2dZfKCZ) reports that Luis Rivera on Tuesday pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in what police have called a murder-for-hire plot that targeted professor Dan Markel.
Rivera, who is already serving a 12-year prison sentence on an unrelated charge, is now sentenced to an additional seven years behind bars.
Before Tuesday’s plea hearing, Rivera was set to go on trial for first-degree murder this month, facing a potential death sentence.
Authorities have said Markel’s 2014 killing was sparked by a bitter divorce. A woman linked to the gunmen and Markel’s ex-wife was arrested over the weekend.
Information from: Tallahassee (Fla.) Democrat, http://www.tdo.com
