ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man suspected in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.
The Orlando Sentinel (https://goo.gl/AdaOgF) reports that a grand jury formally charged 41-year-old Markeith Loyd on Wednesday. A grand jury indictment is required for prosecutors to seek the death penalty, though Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala says her office has not determined whether it will.
Loyd’s ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, was fatally shot at her home in December. Lt. Debra Clayton was gunned down Jan. 9 outside a Wal-Mart while attempting to capture Loyd, who was taken into custody after a massive manhunt that lasted more than a week
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/
