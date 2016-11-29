ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man who left the country after a fatal drive-by shooting in New Jersey has been arrested in England.

Acting Union County Prosecutor Grace Park says 27-year-old Eslam Gad first fled to Egypt after the August 2012 shooting and is now awaiting extradition to New Jersey after his arrest in Manchester, England.

Prosecutors say Anthony Holmes, of Pemberton Township, was not the intended target of the shooting in Elizabethport, near New York City.

Gad was charged in August 2012 after he had already fled. Investigators say they filed a notice with Interpol seeking their help in tracking Gad down.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Gad had an attorney to comment on his behalf.