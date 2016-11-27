BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An official in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, says a man who fatally shot a woman and ran over two bystanders with his car before crashing into an ambulance has died following a shootout with sheriff’s deputies.
Maj. Bryan White, chief of detectives for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Department, tells The Advocate (http://bit.ly/2fCHYjg ) that the 48-year-old man fired at deputies Sunday night when they demanded he show his hands. They shot the man, who fled into a wooded area near Interstate 10. He was captured and died en route to the hospital.
White says that earlier Sunday evening the man fatally shot the woman and threw her out of a car. He shot and injured another person and ran over two bystanders — including a 17-year-old emergency medical trainee.
Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com
