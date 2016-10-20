CLEVELAND (AP) — Records show a 20-year-old man charged with fatally shooting a teenage sandwich shop employee outside of Cleveland has an extensive juvenile criminal record, starting when he was 11.

Daveion Perry was charged Wednesday in Cleveland Heights on aggravated murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges. Police say Perry entered a Mr. Hero store Oct. 14 and fired a shot toward the kitchen, striking 15-year-old Sunny Ravi Patel in the back of the head before fleeing with money from a cash drawer.

Police say Perry was arrested two nights later after an attempted robbery in Cleveland Heights.

Records show Perry was released from a state juvenile facility last year after being found delinquent in 2012 of aggravated robbery and gun charges.

His attorney didn’t return telephone calls seeking comment Thursday.