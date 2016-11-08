NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — The suspect in a Halloween party shooting that left two young women dead and five other people wounded is being held in Virginia pending extradition to upstate New York.

The city of Newburgh Police Department announced on Friday that 17-year-old Nija Johnson had been taken into custody out of state. Police revealed Monday that Johnson had been arrested Friday afternoon at a home in Richmond, Virginia.

Johnson is facing murder charges in Newburgh after a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old recent high school graduate were fatally shot early on the morning of Oct. 30 during a Halloween party held in an apartment building. Five other people wounded by gunfire are expected to recover.

Police say efforts are underway to arrange Johnson’s return to Newburgh. Officials say an exact date for his return hasn’t been determined.