CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — An 18-year-old charged in a double homicide wants to marry her boyfriend, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the case and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Anastasia Roberts of Conway wrote to the Faulkner County Circuit Clerk’s office asking if it’s possible to marry 18-year-old Connor Atchley.
Roberts said it’s important the two marry so they can write to each other while in prison and that they’ve been engaged for two years, so the decision isn’t spontaneous.
The Arkansas Department of Correction says marriage requests must be sent to a chaplain and be approved by a warden. Conjugal visits are not allowed.
Atchley and 15-year-old Justin Staton pleaded guilty in the deaths of 66-year-olds Robert and Patricia Cogdell, who had raised Staton as their grandson.
Roberts is awaiting trial.
