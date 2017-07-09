BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man is scheduled to be arraigned on charges he killed two engaged doctors in their Boston luxury condominium in May.
Bampumim Teixeira will be arraigned Monday in Suffolk Superior Court.
Teixeira is accused of fatally stabbing 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field in their home on May 5.
The 30-year-old Chelsea man also faces armed robbery, kidnapping and armed home invasion charges.
Teixeira’s lawyer says he’ll plead not guilty. Teixeira has been held without bail since his arrest.
Police responding to a report of a man with a gun found the victims. They also found a fake gun and a black bag filled with Bolanos’ jewelry at the scene.
Teixeira, who had once worked at the condominium, was shot by police in the ensuing standoff.
