NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A man charged with killing a good Samaritan who intervened in an assault on a woman outside a Connecticut bar has been held on $550,000 cash bail.
Dante Hughes was detained after an arraignment Thursday on murder and domestic violence charges in New London. Public records didn’t list a lawyer for Hughes.
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with the Dec. 11 shooting death of 24-year-old Joey Gingerella outside Ryan’s Pub in Groton. Witnesses told police that Gingerella left the bar to try to stop Hughes from assaulting a woman on a parking lot.
Gingerella is the stepson of a state lawmaker.
Hughes was detained two days later by Canadian immigration authorities after trying to enter the country at Niagara Falls.
Hughes is due back in court Jan. 10.
